Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. 2,016,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

