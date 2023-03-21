BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 4.2%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.41. 389,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,807,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 million. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072 in the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

