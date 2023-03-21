Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $643.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

