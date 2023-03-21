Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Price Target at $15.70

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BGS opened at $15.03 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -506.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,675.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.