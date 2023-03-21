Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Stock Performance

NYSE AGS opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

About PlayAGS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $4,287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 759,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.