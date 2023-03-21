Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
PlayAGS Stock Performance
NYSE AGS opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.
Institutional Trading of PlayAGS
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.