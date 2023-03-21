Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. 98,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

