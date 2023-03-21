BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $127.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

BRP stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

