BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $127.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.22.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
BRP Stock Up 2.1 %
BRP stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BRP Company Profile
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.