Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 1,356 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 400,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,837. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

