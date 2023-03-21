Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 239,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,969,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,392,000 after buying an additional 161,185 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $271.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

