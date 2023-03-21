Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 769,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,676,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. 1,750,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

