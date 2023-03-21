Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New $276,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.76. The stock had a trading volume of 279,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,324. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

