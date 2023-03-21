Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 38 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after buying an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after buying an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.58. The company had a trading volume of 218,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,868. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

