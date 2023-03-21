Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 682 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.17. 1,233,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,869. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day moving average of $358.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.