Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. 349,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.