Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 57 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.75. 2,047,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,350. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day moving average of $178.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

