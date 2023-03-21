Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 671 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

