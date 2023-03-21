Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.1% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $83.33. 83,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,598. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

