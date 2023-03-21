Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after buying an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. 4,313,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,114,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

