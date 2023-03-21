Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

