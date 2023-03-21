Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

