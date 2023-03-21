Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.39. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

