Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after purchasing an additional 607,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.