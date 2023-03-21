Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $748,000 Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Ring Energy worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 739,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 777.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 564,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REI opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.95. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,730.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

