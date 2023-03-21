Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Markel by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE MKL opened at $1,241.04 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,343.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,268.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

