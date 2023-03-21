Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $401.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.