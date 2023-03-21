California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Trading Down 4.6%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.13 and last traded at $55.13. 87,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 221,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

