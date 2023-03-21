Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.13.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$533,252.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,436.23. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCO stock opened at C$34.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 147.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$26.15 and a twelve month high of C$41.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.34.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

