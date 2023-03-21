Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$400,010.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$403,875.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$374,512.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total value of C$369,468.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut bought 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36.

CNQ stock traded up C$2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.53. 7,853,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.15. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.14.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

