Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08. 1,630,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,673,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

