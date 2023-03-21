Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

