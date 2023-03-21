Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declares Dividend of $0.81

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8144 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Carl Zeiss Meditec’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $168.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average is $129.88.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.