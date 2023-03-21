CBET Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $87.77 Million (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00363116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,451.95 or 0.26392516 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010309 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

