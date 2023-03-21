Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.48 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $40.48 million and $9.47 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00363918 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,400.97 or 0.26450847 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010331 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,626,096 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

