Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Buys C$485,030.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00.
Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.14. 7,320,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,506. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.72 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
