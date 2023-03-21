Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Buys C$485,030.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.14. 7,320,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,506. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.72 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.31.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cenovus Energy

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.64.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

