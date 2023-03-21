Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay Buys 2,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,320,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$19.72 and a one year high of C$31.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

