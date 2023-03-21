Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay Buys 2,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00.
Cenovus Energy Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,320,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$19.72 and a one year high of C$31.19.
Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
Recommended Stories
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.