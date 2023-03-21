Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.97

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1147299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
