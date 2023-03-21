Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.97

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1147299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.