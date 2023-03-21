CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.94

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$126.94 and last traded at C$126.79, with a volume of 15354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$125.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.44.

CGI Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The company has a market cap of C$26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

