ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

CHPT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 8,669,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,675,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $131,561.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,099,314 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,462.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,696 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,459. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

