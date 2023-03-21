Chase (NYSE:CCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.25

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $103.20, with a volume of 13434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chase Trading Up 3.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $979.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.70.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.
