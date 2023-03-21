CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 31st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
CION Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $534.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- Build Bear Workshop Stock Awakens From Hibernation
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.