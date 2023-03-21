CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 31st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $534.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CION Investment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

