CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 31st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CIONGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $534.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CION Investment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

