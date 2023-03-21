Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,709 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

