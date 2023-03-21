Citigroup Trims PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price to $115.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDD. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. 6,828,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,029,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. PDD’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PDD by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PDD by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in PDD by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

