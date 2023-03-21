Citigroup Trims XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price to $7.21

XPeng (NYSE:XPEVGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPeng from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.71.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in XPeng by 137.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

