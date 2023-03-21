Citigroup Trims XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price to $7.21

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPeng from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.71.
XPeng Stock Performance
NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.