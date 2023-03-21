CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as low as $59.15 and last traded at $59.19. 837,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,875,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after acquiring an additional 922,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.