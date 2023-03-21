CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

CNFinance Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,673. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 436.12 and a current ratio of 480.28.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in CNFinance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

