Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $90.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.44. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

