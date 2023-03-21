Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $43.38 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.2% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Union Pacific Price Performance
NYSE UNP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $189.65. 1,038,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.46. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
