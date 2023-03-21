Cohen Klingenstein LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.34. 62,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,404. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average of $185.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

