Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.
Vulcan Materials Price Performance
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 39.91%.
Vulcan Materials Profile
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
