Cohen Klingenstein LLC Takes $477,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,116,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,119,027. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.