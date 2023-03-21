Cohen Klingenstein LLC Takes $477,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,116,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,119,027. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

